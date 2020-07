Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Brand new, never before lived on carpets just installed December 2018! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath property with an open concept floorplan. Two separate living areas allow for you to expand to living quarters to fit your families needs. Split master retreat is the perfect getaway at the end of a long day. Great located just minutes from 360 and I20, Joe Poole Lake, shopping and more. Minimum 2 year lease is required for any future tenants, no exceptions.