2731 Olympic Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this gorgeous, well kept townhome! It has many updates and upgrades. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including the refrigerator, granite countertops, and ceramic tile. There is beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and bedrooms, plus fresh carpet on the stairs leading to the bedrooms. There is a full size utility room upstairs with W&D connections. This home offers plenty of room for entertaining, as well as ample storage space. This lovely community has an excellent location, close to major highways, parks, shopping, and it's within 15-20 to downtown Dallas. This rental home won't last long, so come see it quickly before it's gone!! Landlord pays HOA fees.