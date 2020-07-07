All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:12 PM

2731 Olympic Park Drive

2731 Olympic Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2731 Olympic Park Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this gorgeous, well kept townhome! It has many updates and upgrades. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, including the refrigerator, granite countertops, and ceramic tile. There is beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and bedrooms, plus fresh carpet on the stairs leading to the bedrooms. There is a full size utility room upstairs with W&D connections. This home offers plenty of room for entertaining, as well as ample storage space. This lovely community has an excellent location, close to major highways, parks, shopping, and it's within 15-20 to downtown Dallas. This rental home won't last long, so come see it quickly before it's gone!! Landlord pays HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2731 Olympic Park Drive have any available units?
2731 Olympic Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2731 Olympic Park Drive have?
Some of 2731 Olympic Park Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2731 Olympic Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2731 Olympic Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2731 Olympic Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2731 Olympic Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2731 Olympic Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2731 Olympic Park Drive offers parking.
Does 2731 Olympic Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2731 Olympic Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2731 Olympic Park Drive have a pool?
No, 2731 Olympic Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2731 Olympic Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 2731 Olympic Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2731 Olympic Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2731 Olympic Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

