FULL RENOVATED HOME. New Laminate, carpet and tile floors. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms, freshly paint. Living room, dining, kitchen, backyard and garage in first floor. 3 bedrooms + 1 full bath in second floor. Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2638 Pinta Circle have any available units?
2638 Pinta Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.