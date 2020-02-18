2638 Pinta Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FULL RENOVATED HOME. New Laminate, carpet and tile floors. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms, freshly paint.

Living room, dining, kitchen, backyard and garage in first floor. 3 bedrooms + 1 full bath in second floor.

Ready to move in.