2638 Pinta Circle
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:41 AM

2638 Pinta Circle

Location

2638 Pinta Circle, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
FULL RENOVATED HOME. New Laminate, carpet and tile floors. Granite in kitchen and bathrooms, freshly paint.
Living room, dining, kitchen, backyard and garage in first floor. 3 bedrooms + 1 full bath in second floor.
Ready to move in.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Does 2638 Pinta Circle have any available units?
2638 Pinta Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2638 Pinta Circle have?
Some of 2638 Pinta Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2638 Pinta Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2638 Pinta Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2638 Pinta Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2638 Pinta Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2638 Pinta Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2638 Pinta Circle offers parking.
Does 2638 Pinta Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2638 Pinta Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2638 Pinta Circle have a pool?
No, 2638 Pinta Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2638 Pinta Circle have accessible units?
No, 2638 Pinta Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2638 Pinta Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2638 Pinta Circle has units with dishwashers.

