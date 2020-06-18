All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2565 Marina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2565 Marina Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

2565 Marina Drive

2565 Marina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2565 Marina Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Grand Peninsula

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
bbq/grill
Come and see this great spacious home for rent! Open floor plan with plenty of cabinet space in a big kitchen with an island and seated bay window. Great for entertaining with Vaulted living room which has a gas starting fireplace. 3 bedrooms downstairs with an upper 4th bedroom or game room with a full bathroom. A huge backyard with covered pergola with propane grill.

Pets allowed case by case with a non-refundable pet fee of $400.00 each. The listing agent is the owner
Apply mysmartmove.com 40.00 per adult app fee. One month of pay stubs, a copy of Drivers license, and lease application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
fee: 400
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2565 Marina Drive have any available units?
2565 Marina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2565 Marina Drive have?
Some of 2565 Marina Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2565 Marina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2565 Marina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2565 Marina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2565 Marina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2565 Marina Drive offer parking?
No, 2565 Marina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2565 Marina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2565 Marina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2565 Marina Drive have a pool?
No, 2565 Marina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2565 Marina Drive have accessible units?
No, 2565 Marina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2565 Marina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2565 Marina Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
fee: 400
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Aura 3Fifty One
3655 Prairie Waters Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District