Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a three bedroom two bathroom town home.The master is down with its own bath & there is also a half bath. The place has no yard but you do have a one car garage. ceramic tile in the entry , kitchen and the bathroom. The extra bedrooms are upstairs with a bath in between You would need to furnish your own refrigerator.