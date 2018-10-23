All apartments in Grand Prairie
Location

230 Longhorn Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Are you looking for a great house, with updated kitchen, 5 Bedrooms, big backyard and all of these for a great price? Bingo you just found it. Tenant to verify all the information contained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Longhorn Trail have any available units?
230 Longhorn Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Longhorn Trail have?
Some of 230 Longhorn Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Longhorn Trail currently offering any rent specials?
230 Longhorn Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Longhorn Trail pet-friendly?
No, 230 Longhorn Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 230 Longhorn Trail offer parking?
Yes, 230 Longhorn Trail offers parking.
Does 230 Longhorn Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 Longhorn Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Longhorn Trail have a pool?
No, 230 Longhorn Trail does not have a pool.
Does 230 Longhorn Trail have accessible units?
No, 230 Longhorn Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Longhorn Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Longhorn Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

