1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

So much room! Spacious and centrally located, this 4 bedroom 2.5 baths home, located in a quite cul-de-sac, has much to offer a growing household. As you enter, formals in the front of the home lead to the kitchen and main living area. Enjoy casual meals at the breakfast nook, or more formal fare in the dining room. Large master bedroom with roomy walk in closet downstairs and separated from secondary bedrooms which are all up. Wait until you see the HUGE backyard! It is ready for your biggest family gatherings or games of soccer or football. Upstairs includes spacious game room with access to walk-in, floored attic. Elementary school is just one block away. Move in ready! No section 8