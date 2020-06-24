All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:13 AM

1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive

1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
So much room! Spacious and centrally located, this 4 bedroom 2.5 baths home, located in a quite cul-de-sac, has much to offer a growing household. As you enter, formals in the front of the home lead to the kitchen and main living area. Enjoy casual meals at the breakfast nook, or more formal fare in the dining room. Large master bedroom with roomy walk in closet downstairs and separated from secondary bedrooms which are all up. Wait until you see the HUGE backyard! It is ready for your biggest family gatherings or games of soccer or football. Upstairs includes spacious game room with access to walk-in, floored attic. Elementary school is just one block away. Move in ready! No section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive have any available units?
1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive have?
Some of 1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive offers parking.
Does 1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1440 Fleetwood Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
The Belmont
1920 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District