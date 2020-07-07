All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated November 11 2019 at 10:44 PM

1435 Durango Street · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Durango Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Grand Prairie is now available. This home features laminate flooring, bonus room and a large backyard. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedrpm.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Durango St have any available units?
1435 Durango St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 1435 Durango St currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Durango St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Durango St pet-friendly?
No, 1435 Durango St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1435 Durango St offer parking?
No, 1435 Durango St does not offer parking.
Does 1435 Durango St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Durango St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Durango St have a pool?
No, 1435 Durango St does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Durango St have accessible units?
No, 1435 Durango St does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Durango St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 Durango St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 Durango St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 Durango St does not have units with air conditioning.

