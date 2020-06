Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Unique & roomy 2 BR 1 BA duplex off Williams Drive in Georgetown has tile floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen ceiling fans in every room, two walk-in closets, a fireplace, an enclosed garage, laundry room with washer/dryer connections, and a fenced yard. Very quiet neighborhood.This duplex feels like a house and is just minutes from The Rivery, downtown, WalMart, HEB, and just about any place else you want to be in Georgetown.