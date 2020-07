Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar e-payments lobby nest technology online portal trash valet

Georgetown Park is just two miles from downtown Georgetown and San Gabriel Park and just minutes from Lake Georgetown. There are two sparkling swimming pools in addition to a fitness center and two clothes care facilities. Georgetown Park Apartments offers efficiency, one and two bedroom floor plans. We are certain you will find a home to meet your needs. Our conveniently located, picturesque community is happy to welcome your pets too! Our apartments feature stunning details, great community features and more to welcome you home. Come see all that Georgetown Park Apartments in South Georgetown has to offer today!