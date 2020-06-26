All apartments in Georgetown
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
612 Deer Meadow
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

612 Deer Meadow

612 Deer Meadow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

612 Deer Meadow Circle, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
612 Deer Meadow Available 03/01/20 Welcome Home to 612 Deer Meadow! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available March 1st! - This charming Cambridge floor plan, located on the golf course, features:

- Minimum lease term required: 12 months
- 1660 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- Flex Room
- Sun Room
- Tile in the main living areas
- Carpet in the bedrooms and Flex Room
- Crown molding
- Black kitchen appliances
- Gas stove
- Granite kitchen counter tops
- Fireplace in living room
- Dual vanity, walk in shower and garden tub in master bath
- Large walk in master closet
- Views of the Whitewing Golf Vourse from the living room, Sun Room and master bedroom
- Bath tub in guest bathroom
- Pergola patio cover
- Pet friendly (Owner approval required)
- Non smoking property
- Located less than a mile and a half from the Cowan Creek Activity Center; Less than 2 miles from the main activity center located on Texas Drive

* Viewings of this home are by appointment only after February 1st. 24 hour notice is required due to the Tenant currently residing in the property. Please contact the Leasing Team at (512) 869-0223 to schedule an appointment *

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older.

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Owner will consider pets (Small dogs only/Cats ok). Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Maintenance of these appliances are at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

(RLNE4753509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
