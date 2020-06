Amenities

Fabulous location in prestigious Berry Creek. Backs to 1st fairway with extended view across driving range and beyond!! Hardwood floors, built-ins, extensive crown moulding, wood blinds, full sprinkler, and a 3 car garage!!! Seconds away from toll 130 and I35. Property is large an spacious with a very open floor plan. Sprinkler system and covered back patio with large back yard! Home also comes with access to the amenity center and clubhouse!