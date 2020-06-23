All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:30 AM

2406 Edgecliff Path

2406 Edgecliff Path · No Longer Available
Location

2406 Edgecliff Path, Georgetown, TX 78626
Summercrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This roomy two-story home has four bedrooms upstairs, bonus space downstairs that could be an office, reading space, or craft area, and family room with fireplace that opens to the large kitchen. Upstairs master suite has dual vanities and a walk-in closet. Convenient upstairs laundry. Large backyard and covered patio great place to entertain. Located close to Southwestern University, downtown Georgetown, Inner Loop, Loop 130. Dogs only; limit two; 35 lbs or under.

**Home is available for applications sight unseen but due to Coronavirus concerns, we are delaying showings at this time.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Edgecliff Path have any available units?
2406 Edgecliff Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Edgecliff Path have?
Some of 2406 Edgecliff Path's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Edgecliff Path currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Edgecliff Path isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Edgecliff Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 Edgecliff Path is pet friendly.
Does 2406 Edgecliff Path offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Edgecliff Path does offer parking.
Does 2406 Edgecliff Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2406 Edgecliff Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Edgecliff Path have a pool?
No, 2406 Edgecliff Path does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Edgecliff Path have accessible units?
No, 2406 Edgecliff Path does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Edgecliff Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Edgecliff Path has units with dishwashers.
