2406 Edgecliff Path

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This roomy two-story home has four bedrooms upstairs, bonus space downstairs that could be an office, reading space, or craft area, and family room with fireplace that opens to the large kitchen. Upstairs master suite has dual vanities and a walk-in closet. Convenient upstairs laundry. Large backyard and covered patio great place to entertain. Located close to Southwestern University, downtown Georgetown, Inner Loop, Loop 130. Dogs only; limit two; 35 lbs or under.



**Home is available for applications sight unseen but due to Coronavirus concerns, we are delaying showings at this time.**