1451 Newbury Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Crossing Home - The 2 guest bedrooms, both with walk-in closets, and the guest bathroom are found at the right front of the home. The open living room, dining room and kitchen offer entry onto the back patio and fenced in back yard. You fill find entry into the 2 car garage through the utility room. The master suite offers linen storage, a tiled shower and walk-in closet.



Tile, Plank and Linoleum Throughout ~ Convenient Location to TX130 & Downtown Georgetown



This is a non-smoking property



Pets are considered

Snakes are not permitted



Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:

$500.00 (1) pet

$300.00 each pet thereafter



(RLNE5880395)