Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1451 Newbury Street

1451 Newbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

1451 Newbury Street, Georgetown, TX 78626
Georgetown Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Crossing Home - The 2 guest bedrooms, both with walk-in closets, and the guest bathroom are found at the right front of the home. The open living room, dining room and kitchen offer entry onto the back patio and fenced in back yard. You fill find entry into the 2 car garage through the utility room. The master suite offers linen storage, a tiled shower and walk-in closet.

Tile, Plank and Linoleum Throughout ~ Convenient Location to TX130 & Downtown Georgetown

This is a non-smoking property

Pets are considered
Snakes are not permitted

Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter

(RLNE5880395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

