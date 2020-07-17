1451 Newbury Street

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Georgetown Crossing Home - The 2 guest bedrooms, both with walk-in closets, and the guest bathroom are found at the right front of the home. The open living room, dining room and kitchen offer entry onto the back patio and fenced in back yard. You fill find entry into the 2 car garage through the utility room. The master suite offers linen storage, a tiled shower and walk-in closet.
Tile, Plank and Linoleum Throughout ~ Convenient Location to TX130 & Downtown Georgetown
This is a non-smoking property
Pets are considered
Snakes are not permitted
Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter
(RLNE5880395)