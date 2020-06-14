All apartments in Georgetown
1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD

1400 Rivery Blvd · (512) 318-2918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1400 Rivery Blvd, Georgetown, TX 78628
Oakcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
trash valet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bike storage
trash valet
Experience contemporary style coupled with incomparable comfort at this beautiful community. With a variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, you?re sure to find a layout that works for you and your family. Each unit is outfitted with all of your must-have upgrades including granite countertops, oversized soaking bathtubs, designer tile backsplash, black-on-black appliances, a spacious patio and balcony with added storage and much more. Enjoy a wide variety of amenities designed to provide maximum relaxation and luxury such as valet trash, detached parking spaces, close proximity to hiking and biking trails, a sparkling resort-style infinity pool with sun step and water feature, onsite bike storage, clubhouse complete with Cyber Lounge and print center, TV, and latte and tea bar. The location puts you near shopping, restaurants, gyms, excellent schools and more. Everything you want and need is within reach! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD have any available units?
1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD has a unit available for $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD have?
Some of 1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD does offer parking.
Does 1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD has a pool.
Does 1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
