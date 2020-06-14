1400 RIVERY PARK BLVD

Amenities

Experience contemporary style coupled with incomparable comfort at this beautiful community. With a variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, you?re sure to find a layout that works for you and your family. Each unit is outfitted with all of your must-have upgrades including granite countertops, oversized soaking bathtubs, designer tile backsplash, black-on-black appliances, a spacious patio and balcony with added storage and much more. Enjoy a wide variety of amenities designed to provide maximum relaxation and luxury such as valet trash, detached parking spaces, close proximity to hiking and biking trails, a sparkling resort-style infinity pool with sun step and water feature, onsite bike storage, clubhouse complete with Cyber Lounge and print center, TV, and latte and tea bar. The location puts you near shopping, restaurants, gyms, excellent schools and more. Everything you want and need is within reach! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.