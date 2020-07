Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance conference room internet access package receiving pool table

We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Jefferson Woodlands features the newest lakeside apartments for rent in Garland, TX. Our Garland apartment community will include a resort style pool, a two story luxury clubhouse, state of the art fitness center, yoga studio, and concierge services. Our apartments near Dallas back up to the lush 33-acre Spring Creek Forest Park Preserve, which includes a mile of trail systems, fishing, and grilling stations. We will be conveniently located one streetlight away from the President George Bush Turnpike and only 5 miles from Richardson's bustling Cityline center full of exciting dining and entertainment options. It will be easy to live an active lifestyle at Jefferson Woodlands.