Garland, TX
957 Meadowdale Circle
Last updated December 2 2019 at 1:02 PM

957 Meadowdale Circle

957 Meadowdale Circle · No Longer Available
Location

957 Meadowdale Circle, Garland, TX 75043
Eastern

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A stunning remod you will not find at this price point! Complete paint from top to bottom, inside and out. Wood look tile, hardware package, lights and fans, carpet, HVAC, kitchen and bath rooms cabinets, granite counters kitchen and bath rooms, designer back splash, roof, siding, and so much more! This large corner lot is perfectly set up with extra parking with standard two car garage, plus two car car port with secondary door closes in the entire back yard. $50 application fee per person 18 yr. Certified funds for deposit and first months rent. Pets upon case by case basis. SolutionsRealEstateTexas.com to make application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 700
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 957 Meadowdale Circle have any available units?
957 Meadowdale Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 957 Meadowdale Circle have?
Some of 957 Meadowdale Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 957 Meadowdale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
957 Meadowdale Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 Meadowdale Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 957 Meadowdale Circle is pet friendly.
Does 957 Meadowdale Circle offer parking?
Yes, 957 Meadowdale Circle offers parking.
Does 957 Meadowdale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 957 Meadowdale Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 Meadowdale Circle have a pool?
No, 957 Meadowdale Circle does not have a pool.
Does 957 Meadowdale Circle have accessible units?
No, 957 Meadowdale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 957 Meadowdale Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 957 Meadowdale Circle has units with dishwashers.

