907 Melshire Drive
907 Melshire Drive

907 Melshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

907 Melshire Drive, Garland, TX 75040

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MODERN AND STUNNING! This 4 bedroom bathroom home with hardwood flooring and ceramic.

Well maintained high ceiling home with open floorplan and lots natural light. Large living room opens to the spacious kitchen, huge island and bar, and dining area. This floorplan is perfect for entertaining or for the cook that wants to engage with the family while preparing dinner. Master EnSite has large walk-in closet, and large master bathroom with garden tub, shower, dual sink countertops. House come equipped with security cameras system and sprinkler system. NO SECTION 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Melshire Drive have any available units?
907 Melshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Melshire Drive have?
Some of 907 Melshire Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Melshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
907 Melshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Melshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 907 Melshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 907 Melshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 907 Melshire Drive offers parking.
Does 907 Melshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Melshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Melshire Drive have a pool?
No, 907 Melshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 907 Melshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 907 Melshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Melshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Melshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

