907 Melshire Drive

Amenities

MODERN AND STUNNING! This 4 bedroom bathroom home with hardwood flooring and ceramic.



Well maintained high ceiling home with open floorplan and lots natural light. Large living room opens to the spacious kitchen, huge island and bar, and dining area. This floorplan is perfect for entertaining or for the cook that wants to engage with the family while preparing dinner. Master EnSite has large walk-in closet, and large master bathroom with garden tub, shower, dual sink countertops. House come equipped with security cameras system and sprinkler system. NO SECTION 8