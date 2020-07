Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom home with 2 full baths. Almost 1500 sqft with a 2 car garage. This isn't your typical townhouse...its 1 story. Town East Mall is a short distance as well as restaurant row in Mesquite. Its a quiet neighborhood that anyone would enjoy. There is an option to keep the home furnished if the new tenant requires it.