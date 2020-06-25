All apartments in Garland
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:33 AM

734 Waikiki Dr

734 Waikiki Drive · No Longer Available
Location

734 Waikiki Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Eastern

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, appliances, a one-car garage, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-A] The home is located minutes from various establishments including Walmart Neighborhood Market, USPS, South Garland Branch Library, May China Cafe and more. It's a short drive to Shugart Elementary School, Lyles Middle School, and Rosehill Park. Easy access to 30, Bass Pro Shops and Lake Ray Hubbard! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 Waikiki Dr have any available units?
734 Waikiki Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 Waikiki Dr have?
Some of 734 Waikiki Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 Waikiki Dr currently offering any rent specials?
734 Waikiki Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Waikiki Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 Waikiki Dr is pet friendly.
Does 734 Waikiki Dr offer parking?
Yes, 734 Waikiki Dr offers parking.
Does 734 Waikiki Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 Waikiki Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Waikiki Dr have a pool?
No, 734 Waikiki Dr does not have a pool.
Does 734 Waikiki Dr have accessible units?
No, 734 Waikiki Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Waikiki Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 Waikiki Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

