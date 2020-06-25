734 Waikiki Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage gym air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Garland includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, central heat/air, W/D connections, appliances, a one-car garage, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-A] The home is located minutes from various establishments including Walmart Neighborhood Market, USPS, South Garland Branch Library, May China Cafe and more. It's a short drive to Shugart Elementary School, Lyles Middle School, and Rosehill Park. Easy access to 30, Bass Pro Shops and Lake Ray Hubbard! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.