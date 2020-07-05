All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:32 AM

734 Spring Lake Dr

734 Spring Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

734 Spring Lake Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Garland 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Property That Has Been Completely Remodeled - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage property has recently been completely updated. The entire house has been remodeled using a contemporary gray colored theme. The home has an extra large backyard with a new fence. New kitchen counter tops with new stainless steel appliances. Wood flooring throughout the entire house including the bedrooms, and tile in the bathrooms. New french doors in the dining room leading to a tree covered backyard with a great covered patio and shed. The house has 1,314 square feet. Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing. The monthly rent is $1,550 and a one month security deposit of $1,550 is required.

(RLNE5530969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 734 Spring Lake Dr have any available units?
734 Spring Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 734 Spring Lake Dr have?
Some of 734 Spring Lake Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 734 Spring Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
734 Spring Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Spring Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 734 Spring Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 734 Spring Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 734 Spring Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 734 Spring Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 Spring Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Spring Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 734 Spring Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 734 Spring Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 734 Spring Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Spring Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 Spring Lake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

