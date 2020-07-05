734 Spring Lake Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Garland 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Property That Has Been Completely Remodeled - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage property has recently been completely updated. The entire house has been remodeled using a contemporary gray colored theme. The home has an extra large backyard with a new fence. New kitchen counter tops with new stainless steel appliances. Wood flooring throughout the entire house including the bedrooms, and tile in the bathrooms. New french doors in the dining room leading to a tree covered backyard with a great covered patio and shed. The house has 1,314 square feet. Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing. The monthly rent is $1,550 and a one month security deposit of $1,550 is required.



(RLNE5530969)