7209 Woodsprings Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Garland is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Plenty of space for entertaining with formal dining room, large living area and covered patio with large backyard. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195