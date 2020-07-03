All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 15 2019 at 9:50 PM

7209 Woodsprings Dr

7209 Woodsprings Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7209 Woodsprings Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Spring Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Garland is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Plenty of space for entertaining with formal dining room, large living area and covered patio with large backyard. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

