Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Plenty of room in this nice 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, double attached garage, 2 living areas and two dining areas. You will love the open kitchen looking out to backyard. More than enough cabinets and counter space. All black appliances including refrigerator.