Garland, TX
6211 Shoal Creek Trail
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:51 PM

6211 Shoal Creek Trail

6211 Shoal Creek Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6211 Shoal Creek Trail, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Awesome opportunity to lease a beautiful townhome with all the HOA amenities including a Community Pool, Clubhouse, Greenbelt and park. Home features beautiful wood flooring, GAS cooktop, spacious living areas, crown molding, eat-in kitchen, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and lots of cabinet space. Full size washer-dryer area, two vehicle garage, and scenic view of the Greenbelt from a spacious outdoor patio. Bath features dual vanities and garden tub, with a separate shower, and ample closet space. Convenient to Bush freeway, minutes from Firewheel Mall, State Farm, US 75, and lots of dinning and entertainment close by. Visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6211 Shoal Creek Trail have any available units?
6211 Shoal Creek Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6211 Shoal Creek Trail have?
Some of 6211 Shoal Creek Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6211 Shoal Creek Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6211 Shoal Creek Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6211 Shoal Creek Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6211 Shoal Creek Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 6211 Shoal Creek Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6211 Shoal Creek Trail offers parking.
Does 6211 Shoal Creek Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6211 Shoal Creek Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6211 Shoal Creek Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6211 Shoal Creek Trail has a pool.
Does 6211 Shoal Creek Trail have accessible units?
No, 6211 Shoal Creek Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6211 Shoal Creek Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6211 Shoal Creek Trail has units with dishwashers.

