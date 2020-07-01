6211 Shoal Creek Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Awesome opportunity to lease a beautiful townhome with all the HOA amenities including a Community Pool, Clubhouse, Greenbelt and park. Home features beautiful wood flooring, GAS cooktop, spacious living areas, crown molding, eat-in kitchen, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and lots of cabinet space. Full size washer-dryer area, two vehicle garage, and scenic view of the Greenbelt from a spacious outdoor patio. Bath features dual vanities and garden tub, with a separate shower, and ample closet space. Convenient to Bush freeway, minutes from Firewheel Mall, State Farm, US 75, and lots of dinning and entertainment close by. Visit today!