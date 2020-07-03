All apartments in Garland
6112 Eagle Nest Drive
6112 Eagle Nest Drive

6112 Eagle Nest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6112 Eagle Nest Drive, Garland, TX 75044

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Location, Location, Location. SHOWINGS FROM APRIL 1st. This bright & beautiful townhome is in an exquisite & quite community is surrounded by nature yet close to shopping and highways. Easy maintenance with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop. Very energy efficient home powered by dual thermostat control. HOA takes care of front of lawn and is paid by landlord. Firewheel mall is 10 minutes away with lots of shopping, dining and movies. Well maintained community pool, is only short walk away. Refrigerator comes with the home. call agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6112 Eagle Nest Drive have any available units?
6112 Eagle Nest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6112 Eagle Nest Drive have?
Some of 6112 Eagle Nest Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6112 Eagle Nest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6112 Eagle Nest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 Eagle Nest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6112 Eagle Nest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 6112 Eagle Nest Drive offer parking?
No, 6112 Eagle Nest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6112 Eagle Nest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6112 Eagle Nest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 Eagle Nest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6112 Eagle Nest Drive has a pool.
Does 6112 Eagle Nest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6112 Eagle Nest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 Eagle Nest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6112 Eagle Nest Drive has units with dishwashers.

