6112 Eagle Nest Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Location, Location, Location. SHOWINGS FROM APRIL 1st. This bright & beautiful townhome is in an exquisite & quite community is surrounded by nature yet close to shopping and highways. Easy maintenance with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop. Very energy efficient home powered by dual thermostat control. HOA takes care of front of lawn and is paid by landlord. Firewheel mall is 10 minutes away with lots of shopping, dining and movies. Well maintained community pool, is only short walk away. Refrigerator comes with the home. call agent.