Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Do you want a lock and leave? Look no further! Cute and ready for November move-in. Neutral paint, updated with modern finishes. Sip a beverage on the patio, with access to the large Master Bedroom. No shortage of storage. Great location with easy access to highways. Enjoy easy access to Mesquite Golf Course.