Home
/
Garland, TX
/
610 Melissa Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

610 Melissa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

610 Melissa Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
You'll be amazed by this beautifully maintained corner lot home! This home shows true pride in home ownership! You'll love how well kept this home has been. This home has been recently painted throughout the inside of the home. The bedrooms are great sizes giving you space, along with the back yard that's spacious enough to entertain. You'll love the location of this home as it's located just minutes away from major highways, local shopping and entertainment. This would be a great starter home for a first time buyer or for those looking to downsize. Come see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Melissa Lane have any available units?
610 Melissa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 610 Melissa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
610 Melissa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Melissa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 610 Melissa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 610 Melissa Lane offer parking?
No, 610 Melissa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 610 Melissa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 Melissa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Melissa Lane have a pool?
No, 610 Melissa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 610 Melissa Lane have accessible units?
No, 610 Melissa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Melissa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 Melissa Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Melissa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Melissa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

