610 Melissa Lane

Amenities

dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities

You'll be amazed by this beautifully maintained corner lot home! This home shows true pride in home ownership! You'll love how well kept this home has been. This home has been recently painted throughout the inside of the home. The bedrooms are great sizes giving you space, along with the back yard that's spacious enough to entertain. You'll love the location of this home as it's located just minutes away from major highways, local shopping and entertainment. This would be a great starter home for a first time buyer or for those looking to downsize. Come see this home today!