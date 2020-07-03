601 Ridgegate Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home in Glenbrook Meadows subdivision, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living rooms. Eat in kitchen, formal dining room, vaulted ceiling. It has very large backyard, master bedroom has a walk in bathroom, lots of cabinets. The 2nd living room has its own half bathroom, it can be used as a family room or study. This is a very quiet established neighborhood with many beautiful homes. Application Fee is $55 per adult, written application forms only, may consider short term lease with minimum 6 months, pet deposit is $300 to $350 depending on size of the pet. Property will be available from March 22.