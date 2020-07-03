All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 601 Ridgegate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
601 Ridgegate Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

601 Ridgegate Drive

601 Ridgegate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

601 Ridgegate Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Coomer Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Glenbrook Meadows subdivision, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living rooms. Eat in kitchen, formal dining room, vaulted ceiling. It has very large backyard, master bedroom has a walk in bathroom, lots of cabinets. The 2nd living room has its own half bathroom, it can be used as a family room or study. This is a very quiet established neighborhood with many beautiful homes. Application Fee is $55 per adult, written application forms only, may consider short term lease with minimum 6 months, pet deposit is $300 to $350 depending on size of the pet. Property will be available from March 22.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Ridgegate Drive have any available units?
601 Ridgegate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Ridgegate Drive have?
Some of 601 Ridgegate Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Ridgegate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
601 Ridgegate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Ridgegate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Ridgegate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 601 Ridgegate Drive offer parking?
No, 601 Ridgegate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 601 Ridgegate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Ridgegate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Ridgegate Drive have a pool?
No, 601 Ridgegate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 601 Ridgegate Drive have accessible units?
No, 601 Ridgegate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Ridgegate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Ridgegate Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District