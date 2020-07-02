All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5537 Excalibur Drive

5537 Excalibur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5537 Excalibur Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Camelot

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nice house with 3BR, 2 Baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5537 Excalibur Drive have any available units?
5537 Excalibur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5537 Excalibur Drive have?
Some of 5537 Excalibur Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5537 Excalibur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5537 Excalibur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5537 Excalibur Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5537 Excalibur Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 5537 Excalibur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5537 Excalibur Drive offers parking.
Does 5537 Excalibur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5537 Excalibur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5537 Excalibur Drive have a pool?
No, 5537 Excalibur Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5537 Excalibur Drive have accessible units?
No, 5537 Excalibur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5537 Excalibur Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5537 Excalibur Drive has units with dishwashers.

