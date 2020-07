Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming Garland townhome located in Meadowcreek Village. Ceramic tile in main living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have also been updated. Covered front and back porches. Plenty of backyard space for the kids, pets, or entertaining. Just in time to enjoy the community pool this summer! Come see this adorable townhome today!