Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4614 Place One Drive

4614 Place 1 Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4614 Place 1 Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great unit, hard to find 3 bedroom Townhome with covered parking, spacious dining that can be used for second living and dining. Large living area with fireplace overlooks patio.
This townhome faces a lovely landscaped common area. High ceilings in living area. One bedroom and bath down, two bedrooms and one bath up. Lots of storage. Hurry this won't last long! All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all info i.e. schools and dimensions (square footage). Listing agent is not responsible for inaccuracies!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4614 Place One Drive have any available units?
4614 Place One Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4614 Place One Drive have?
Some of 4614 Place One Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4614 Place One Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4614 Place One Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4614 Place One Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4614 Place One Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4614 Place One Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4614 Place One Drive offers parking.
Does 4614 Place One Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4614 Place One Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4614 Place One Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4614 Place One Drive has a pool.
Does 4614 Place One Drive have accessible units?
No, 4614 Place One Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4614 Place One Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4614 Place One Drive has units with dishwashers.

