4614 Place One Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Great unit, hard to find 3 bedroom Townhome with covered parking, spacious dining that can be used for second living and dining. Large living area with fireplace overlooks patio.

This townhome faces a lovely landscaped common area. High ceilings in living area. One bedroom and bath down, two bedrooms and one bath up. Lots of storage. Hurry this won't last long! All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all info i.e. schools and dimensions (square footage). Listing agent is not responsible for inaccuracies!!