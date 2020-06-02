This property is amazing for the person who wants to be close to major highways and restaurants and shopping. Did we mention its on the lake(fishermen's paradise). This Condo Has 1 bedroom and 1 amazing bathroom set in a stone tile layout with a jetted tub and standalone shower. Of course the kitchen and living room has the best views of the lake and there is a back patio for those summer nights when you just want to relax after a long hard day. Contact us if this sounds like it's your new home! $45.00 non-refundable application fee. Must meet all rental criteria. Tenant to pay $45.00 monthly water bill to landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4610 Chaha Road have any available units?
4610 Chaha Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 Chaha Road have?
Some of 4610 Chaha Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Chaha Road currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Chaha Road is not currently offering any rent specials.