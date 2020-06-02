4610 Chaha Road

Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This property is amazing for the person who wants to be close to major highways and restaurants and shopping. Did we mention its on the lake(fishermen's paradise). This Condo Has 1 bedroom and 1 amazing bathroom set in a stone tile layout with a jetted tub and standalone shower. Of course the kitchen and living room has the best views of the lake and there is a back patio for those summer nights when you just want to relax after a long hard day. Contact us if this sounds like it's your new home! $45.00 non-refundable application fee. Must meet all rental criteria. Tenant to pay $45.00 monthly water bill to landlord.