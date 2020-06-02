All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4610 Chaha Road

4610 Chaha Road · No Longer Available
Location

4610 Chaha Road, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This property is amazing for the person who wants to be close to major highways and restaurants and shopping. Did we mention its on the lake(fishermen's paradise). This Condo Has 1 bedroom and 1 amazing bathroom set in a stone tile layout with a jetted tub and standalone shower. Of course the kitchen and living room has the best views of the lake and there is a back patio for those summer nights when you just want to relax after a long hard day. Contact us if this sounds like it's your new home! $45.00 non-refundable application fee. Must meet all rental criteria. Tenant to pay $45.00 monthly water bill to landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4610 Chaha Road have any available units?
4610 Chaha Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4610 Chaha Road have?
Some of 4610 Chaha Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4610 Chaha Road currently offering any rent specials?
4610 Chaha Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4610 Chaha Road pet-friendly?
No, 4610 Chaha Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4610 Chaha Road offer parking?
Yes, 4610 Chaha Road offers parking.
Does 4610 Chaha Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4610 Chaha Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4610 Chaha Road have a pool?
No, 4610 Chaha Road does not have a pool.
Does 4610 Chaha Road have accessible units?
No, 4610 Chaha Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4610 Chaha Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4610 Chaha Road does not have units with dishwashers.

