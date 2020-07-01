All apartments in Garland
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:39 AM

417 W Vista Drive

417 West Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

417 West Vista Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Ridgewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
Move in ready! Recently renovated adorable 4 bd, 2 ba. on a HUGE quarter acre lot. 4th bedroom is 10x14 and could be used as a second living room. Huge walk in pantry and laundry room Updates in 2017 include new kitchen flooring, refinished counters, LED lighting, carpet, bath vanities. Low E windows=Low bills! Separate oversized 2 car garage workshop with air conditioning. Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance. Walking distance to Rick Oden Park, Garland Tennis Center and Memorial Pathway Academy High School. $50 per mo off if rent is paid by midnight on the 1st of the month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 W Vista Drive have any available units?
417 W Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 W Vista Drive have?
Some of 417 W Vista Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 W Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
417 W Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 W Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 417 W Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 417 W Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 417 W Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 417 W Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 W Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 W Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 417 W Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 417 W Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 417 W Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 417 W Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 W Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

