417 W Vista Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Move in ready! Recently renovated adorable 4 bd, 2 ba. on a HUGE quarter acre lot. 4th bedroom is 10x14 and could be used as a second living room. Huge walk in pantry and laundry room Updates in 2017 include new kitchen flooring, refinished counters, LED lighting, carpet, bath vanities. Low E windows=Low bills! Separate oversized 2 car garage workshop with air conditioning. Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance. Walking distance to Rick Oden Park, Garland Tennis Center and Memorial Pathway Academy High School. $50 per mo off if rent is paid by midnight on the 1st of the month.