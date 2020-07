Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage in Greenbrook Estates is ready to be your new home. Recently updated: Appliances, Ceiling Fans, neutral paint throughout, and vinyl plank and tile throughout. This home will go fast. Don't miss out!



All information is deemed reliable. Verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage