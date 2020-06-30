All apartments in Garland
Last updated December 23 2019 at 9:39 PM

414 Wildbriar Dr

414 Wildbriar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

414 Wildbriar Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Garland is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hard surface flooring throughout and covered rear patio. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=6XCCuSa3QM&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Wildbriar Dr have any available units?
414 Wildbriar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 414 Wildbriar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
414 Wildbriar Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Wildbriar Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Wildbriar Dr is pet friendly.
Does 414 Wildbriar Dr offer parking?
No, 414 Wildbriar Dr does not offer parking.
Does 414 Wildbriar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Wildbriar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Wildbriar Dr have a pool?
No, 414 Wildbriar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 414 Wildbriar Dr have accessible units?
No, 414 Wildbriar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Wildbriar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Wildbriar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Wildbriar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 Wildbriar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

