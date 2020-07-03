All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:32 PM

4118 Justice Lane

4118 Justice Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4118 Justice Lane, Garland, TX 75042
Forest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 4 bedroom home for lease in Richardson ISD! Large backyard and large utility room. Home sits on almost quarter acre lot. Property will be available for new tenants July 8. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4118 Justice Lane have any available units?
4118 Justice Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4118 Justice Lane have?
Some of 4118 Justice Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 Justice Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4118 Justice Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 Justice Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4118 Justice Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 4118 Justice Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4118 Justice Lane offers parking.
Does 4118 Justice Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 Justice Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 Justice Lane have a pool?
No, 4118 Justice Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4118 Justice Lane have accessible units?
No, 4118 Justice Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 Justice Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4118 Justice Lane has units with dishwashers.

