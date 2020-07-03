4118 Justice Lane

Updated 4 bedroom home for lease in Richardson ISD! Large backyard and large utility room. Home sits on almost quarter acre lot. Property will be available for new tenants July 8. Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
