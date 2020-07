Amenities

2 Story House located in Garland and in an HOA Gated Community Featuring: Community Pool, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage (All Electric) Full-Size Washer and Dryer Connections, Stainless Steel Appliances Inducing Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave, Wood-burning fireplace, Ceiling Fans, Central Heat and Air and Wood-fenced Backyard. Owner will consider selling and owner financing. Please contact listing agent for more information.