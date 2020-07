Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable home on over sized corner lot, with covered patio and shed for extra storage in the backyard. Stunning custom crown molding throughout with updated light fixtures. Gorgeous new laminate wood flooring, with carpet in the bedrooms, 2 inch blinds, light neutral tones and great natural light. The Galley style kitchen, off the breakfast room, features clean white cabinetry and pantry.