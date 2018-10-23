3801 Whiterock Trail

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 5 bed, 2.5 bath home in Garland includes laminate and ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, a fireplace, central heat/air, dishwasher, large pantry, a second living space, a once-car garage and big wooden fenced backyard. The home is located near the bus line, within walking distance of Lakeview Centennial High School, is just down the street from outdoor excursions at Lake Ray Hubbard and offers easy access to I-30!It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.