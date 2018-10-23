All apartments in Garland
3801 Whiterock Trail

Location

3801 Whiterock Trail, Garland, TX 75043
Lakeview Windsor Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 5 bed, 2.5 bath home in Garland includes laminate and ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans, a fireplace, central heat/air, dishwasher, large pantry, a second living space, a once-car garage and big wooden fenced backyard. The home is located near the bus line, within walking distance of Lakeview Centennial High School, is just down the street from outdoor excursions at Lake Ray Hubbard and offers easy access to I-30!It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Whiterock Trail have any available units?
3801 Whiterock Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 Whiterock Trail have?
Some of 3801 Whiterock Trail's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Whiterock Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Whiterock Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Whiterock Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3801 Whiterock Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3801 Whiterock Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Whiterock Trail offers parking.
Does 3801 Whiterock Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Whiterock Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Whiterock Trail have a pool?
No, 3801 Whiterock Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3801 Whiterock Trail have accessible units?
No, 3801 Whiterock Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Whiterock Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 Whiterock Trail has units with dishwashers.

