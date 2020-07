Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful updated & move in ready. Large family room with wood burning fireplace. Updated kitchen, with granite counters, & new stainless appliances. Hard surface floors through out home. Beautiful ceramic tile in living, dining, kitchen & baths, wood in all bedrooms. Lovely master with walk in closet. 2 other nice sized bedrooms with large second bath. Huge tiled sunroom makes a lovely office or second living area. Big backyard huge patio area.