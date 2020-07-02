All apartments in Garland
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:13 PM

3506 Post Oak Road

3506 Post Oak Road · No Longer Available
Location

3506 Post Oak Road, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful one-story, 4 bed, 2 bath home nestled in East Park Village! This home is full pof charm, warm colors, and plenty of room for entertaining family and friends. Large family room adjacent to the formal dining boasts a wet bar with wine storage and access to the backyard. Galley-style eat-in kitchen convenietntly connecting to garage through thevlaundry room for easy access taking groceries from car to kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Family room lends comfort with a wood burning fireplace. Well-sized bedrooms are perfect for your growing family. Minutes from major highways: 75, George Bush, 635, and 78. Your choice of schools! This home has so much to offer! Pet is case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 Post Oak Road have any available units?
3506 Post Oak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 Post Oak Road have?
Some of 3506 Post Oak Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 Post Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
3506 Post Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 Post Oak Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3506 Post Oak Road is pet friendly.
Does 3506 Post Oak Road offer parking?
Yes, 3506 Post Oak Road offers parking.
Does 3506 Post Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 Post Oak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 Post Oak Road have a pool?
No, 3506 Post Oak Road does not have a pool.
Does 3506 Post Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 3506 Post Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 Post Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3506 Post Oak Road has units with dishwashers.

