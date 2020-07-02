3506 Post Oak Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful one-story, 4 bed, 2 bath home nestled in East Park Village! This home is full pof charm, warm colors, and plenty of room for entertaining family and friends. Large family room adjacent to the formal dining boasts a wet bar with wine storage and access to the backyard. Galley-style eat-in kitchen convenietntly connecting to garage through thevlaundry room for easy access taking groceries from car to kitchen, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Family room lends comfort with a wood burning fireplace. Well-sized bedrooms are perfect for your growing family. Minutes from major highways: 75, George Bush, 635, and 78. Your choice of schools! This home has so much to offer! Pet is case by case