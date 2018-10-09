All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 3414 Capstone Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
3414 Capstone Lane
Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:59 PM

3414 Capstone Lane

3414 Capstone Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3414 Capstone Lane, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Garland Home! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with bright open floor plan, & tons of natural light! Split bedrooms, formal living area, rear entry attached garage & more! Kitchen features a decorative glass tile back splash, island, gas stove, large breakfast bar & opens to living area - Perfect for entertaining!! Relaxing master suite with jetted garden tub, separate walk in shower & huge closet! Spacious backyard perfect for summer BBQs!

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 Capstone Lane have any available units?
3414 Capstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 Capstone Lane have?
Some of 3414 Capstone Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 Capstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Capstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 Capstone Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3414 Capstone Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3414 Capstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3414 Capstone Lane offers parking.
Does 3414 Capstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 Capstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 Capstone Lane have a pool?
No, 3414 Capstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3414 Capstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 3414 Capstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 Capstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3414 Capstone Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District