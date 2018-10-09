3414 Capstone Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Garland Home! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with bright open floor plan, & tons of natural light! Split bedrooms, formal living area, rear entry attached garage & more! Kitchen features a decorative glass tile back splash, island, gas stove, large breakfast bar & opens to living area - Perfect for entertaining!! Relaxing master suite with jetted garden tub, separate walk in shower & huge closet! Spacious backyard perfect for summer BBQs!



Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.



To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.