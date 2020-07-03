3406 Graybar Drive

Amenities

- This 2-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage property is completely updated. It is renting for $1800 and security deposit is $1800. The entire house was remodeled using a contemporary gray-colored theme. The home is in a great neighborhood and has an extra large backyard. The kitchen has granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Wood plank flooring throughout the downstairs common areas and tile in all of the bathrooms. Bathrooms have granite counter tops. Sliding glass door leads to a patio meant for grilling. The living room has vaulted ceiling and a fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs.

A bonus room downstairs could be used as a study or a 5th bedroom. The house has 2,022 square feet. Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing. Pets are allowed with a pet deposit.



