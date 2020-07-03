All apartments in Garland
3406 Graybar Drive

3406 Graybar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3406 Graybar Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Glenbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- This 2-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage property is completely updated. It is renting for $1800 and security deposit is $1800. The entire house was remodeled using a contemporary gray-colored theme. The home is in a great neighborhood and has an extra large backyard. The kitchen has granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Wood plank flooring throughout the downstairs common areas and tile in all of the bathrooms. Bathrooms have granite counter tops. Sliding glass door leads to a patio meant for grilling. The living room has vaulted ceiling and a fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs.
A bonus room downstairs could be used as a study or a 5th bedroom. The house has 2,022 square feet. Please call 866-991-4823 to schedule a showing. Pets are allowed with a pet deposit.

(RLNE4157541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 Graybar Drive have any available units?
3406 Graybar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 Graybar Drive have?
Some of 3406 Graybar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 Graybar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Graybar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Graybar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3406 Graybar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3406 Graybar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3406 Graybar Drive offers parking.
Does 3406 Graybar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Graybar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Graybar Drive have a pool?
No, 3406 Graybar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3406 Graybar Drive have accessible units?
No, 3406 Graybar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Graybar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 Graybar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

