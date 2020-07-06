All apartments in Garland
3201 Capstone Lane

Location

3201 Capstone Lane, Garland, TX 75043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in immaculate condition with brand new 8ft privacy fence. Storm doors on the front and back with outside security cameras. Step into the welcoming foyer with spacious office (or flex room) just inside. The open floor plan is great for entertaining; with the kitchen open to the living room. The Master Suite boasts a large soaking tub, separate shower, and very large walk-in closet. Two more spacious bedrooms with large closets and vaulted ceilings.Two car garage, and a great backyard. ****REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER INCLUDED******

Renter must provide proof of three times the rent in income a month to qualify for the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3201 Capstone Lane have any available units?
3201 Capstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Capstone Lane have?
Some of 3201 Capstone Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Capstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Capstone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Capstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3201 Capstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 3201 Capstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Capstone Lane offers parking.
Does 3201 Capstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Capstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Capstone Lane have a pool?
No, 3201 Capstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Capstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 3201 Capstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Capstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3201 Capstone Lane has units with dishwashers.

