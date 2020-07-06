3201 Capstone Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home in immaculate condition with brand new 8ft privacy fence. Storm doors on the front and back with outside security cameras. Step into the welcoming foyer with spacious office (or flex room) just inside. The open floor plan is great for entertaining; with the kitchen open to the living room. The Master Suite boasts a large soaking tub, separate shower, and very large walk-in closet. Two more spacious bedrooms with large closets and vaulted ceilings.Two car garage, and a great backyard. ****REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER INCLUDED******



Renter must provide proof of three times the rent in income a month to qualify for the home.