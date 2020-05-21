All apartments in Garland
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:32 AM

306 Kingsbridge Dr

306 Kingsbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

306 Kingsbridge Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Glenbrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with fenced yard in Garland in Coomer Creek subdivision near George Bush & Hwy 78. New efficient central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,850/month rent. $1,850 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Scott Bogue at 850-621-7274 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Kingsbridge Dr have any available units?
306 Kingsbridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Kingsbridge Dr have?
Some of 306 Kingsbridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Kingsbridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
306 Kingsbridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Kingsbridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Kingsbridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 306 Kingsbridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 306 Kingsbridge Dr offers parking.
Does 306 Kingsbridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 Kingsbridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Kingsbridge Dr have a pool?
No, 306 Kingsbridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 306 Kingsbridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 306 Kingsbridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Kingsbridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Kingsbridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

