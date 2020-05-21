306 Kingsbridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with fenced yard in Garland in Coomer Creek subdivision near George Bush & Hwy 78. New efficient central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,850/month rent. $1,850 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Scott Bogue at 850-621-7274 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.