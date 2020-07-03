306 Alto Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan concierge

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This pet-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland has been updated with fresh paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, new energy-efficient windows, new cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom and much more. The home features ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air, washer/dryer connections, and a fenced backyard. The home is in a great location, walking distance of Kimerlin Academy for Excellence and Embree Park, and is just down the street from the bus line on S 1st St. Walk easily to various establishments including El Rancho Supermercado, Dairy Queen, Taco Bueno and Dollar Tree, or take a two-minute drive north to the bustling Downtown Garland area. Enjoy aquatic excursions like boating, kayaking and swimming at Lake Ray Hubbard, just five minutes away!



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.