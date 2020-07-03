All apartments in Garland
306 Alto Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

306 Alto Drive

306 Alto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

306 Alto Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Terrace-Bellaire

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This pet-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland has been updated with fresh paint, laminate and vinyl flooring, new energy-efficient windows, new cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom and much more. The home features ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air, washer/dryer connections, and a fenced backyard. The home is in a great location, walking distance of Kimerlin Academy for Excellence and Embree Park, and is just down the street from the bus line on S 1st St. Walk easily to various establishments including El Rancho Supermercado, Dairy Queen, Taco Bueno and Dollar Tree, or take a two-minute drive north to the bustling Downtown Garland area. Enjoy aquatic excursions like boating, kayaking and swimming at Lake Ray Hubbard, just five minutes away!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Alto Drive have any available units?
306 Alto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Alto Drive have?
Some of 306 Alto Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Alto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
306 Alto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Alto Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 Alto Drive is pet friendly.
Does 306 Alto Drive offer parking?
No, 306 Alto Drive does not offer parking.
Does 306 Alto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Alto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Alto Drive have a pool?
No, 306 Alto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 306 Alto Drive have accessible units?
No, 306 Alto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Alto Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Alto Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

