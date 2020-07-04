2805 Sanders Drive

Amenities

PIER & BEAM HARDWOOD FLOORS! 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE! Really cute home on quiet street of well kept homes. Large living room and eat in kitchen. Bedrooms are roomy with good storage. Master bath has tiled shower. Fenced back yard. A very nice home and only minutes from the DART station. Pets and pet deposit considered case by case. Owner holds a real estate license in the state of Texas.