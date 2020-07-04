All apartments in Garland
2805 Sanders Drive
2805 Sanders Drive

2805 Sanders Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Sanders Drive, Garland, TX 75042
Western Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PIER & BEAM HARDWOOD FLOORS! 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE! Really cute home on quiet street of well kept homes. Large living room and eat in kitchen. Bedrooms are roomy with good storage. Master bath has tiled shower. Fenced back yard. A very nice home and only minutes from the DART station. Pets and pet deposit considered case by case. Owner holds a real estate license in the state of Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

