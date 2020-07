Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Must see! Nice half-duplex offers 2 bedrooms. 1.1 baths. Freshly painted. High ceiling in living room. Ceramic tiles downstairs, carpet upstairs. Washer, dryer and new refrigerator are included. Complex has community pool and playground. Close to charter school, shopping center and major highway.

Tenant and tenant's agent are to verify schools and listing information.

One pet allowed on a case-by-case basis. Pet must be approved by owner.