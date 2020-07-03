All apartments in Garland
2534 Patricia Lane

2534 Patricia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2534 Patricia Lane, Garland, TX 75041
Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home on a corner lot in sought after neighborhood in the heart of Garland. The house has a bonus sunroom off the main living area. Plenty of room for any family to enjoy. This one will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2534 Patricia Lane have any available units?
2534 Patricia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 2534 Patricia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2534 Patricia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2534 Patricia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2534 Patricia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2534 Patricia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2534 Patricia Lane offers parking.
Does 2534 Patricia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2534 Patricia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2534 Patricia Lane have a pool?
No, 2534 Patricia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2534 Patricia Lane have accessible units?
No, 2534 Patricia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2534 Patricia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2534 Patricia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2534 Patricia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2534 Patricia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

