2534 Patricia Lane

Wonderful home on a corner lot in sought after neighborhood in the heart of Garland. The house has a bonus sunroom off the main living area. Plenty of room for any family to enjoy. This one will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
