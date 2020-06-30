All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2226 Oak Grove Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2226 Oak Grove Circle
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

2226 Oak Grove Circle

2226 Oak Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2226 Oak Grove Circle, Garland, TX 75040
Valley Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located on a cul-de-sac, this home is a must-see! Home features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living & dining areas. The 4th bedroom has a lovely balcony-deck with staircase down to enormous back yard. Hardwood floors & ceramic tile throughout the main living area. Kitchen offers granite countertops, lots of cabinets & a large walk-in pantry. You will find a retreat in the master suite with lots of natural light & so roomy, plus dual vanities & garden bath tub. Separate laundry room with laundry shoot. The back yard boasts a large covered & tiled patio great for entertaining. Located near Firewheel Town Center for shopping 7 dining. Easy access to PGB Turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Oak Grove Circle have any available units?
2226 Oak Grove Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 Oak Grove Circle have?
Some of 2226 Oak Grove Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 Oak Grove Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Oak Grove Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Oak Grove Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2226 Oak Grove Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2226 Oak Grove Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2226 Oak Grove Circle offers parking.
Does 2226 Oak Grove Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Oak Grove Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Oak Grove Circle have a pool?
No, 2226 Oak Grove Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Oak Grove Circle have accessible units?
No, 2226 Oak Grove Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Oak Grove Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2226 Oak Grove Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road
Garland, TX 75048
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District