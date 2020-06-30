2226 Oak Grove Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located on a cul-de-sac, this home is a must-see! Home features 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living & dining areas. The 4th bedroom has a lovely balcony-deck with staircase down to enormous back yard. Hardwood floors & ceramic tile throughout the main living area. Kitchen offers granite countertops, lots of cabinets & a large walk-in pantry. You will find a retreat in the master suite with lots of natural light & so roomy, plus dual vanities & garden bath tub. Separate laundry room with laundry shoot. The back yard boasts a large covered & tiled patio great for entertaining. Located near Firewheel Town Center for shopping 7 dining. Easy access to PGB Turnpike.